Boks must fire on all cylinders once again

Consistency paramount to crush tough Wallabies and for Japan World Cup

If the Springboks want to prove they are not “flash in the pan” onehit wonders, they must overcome a formidable Wallaby side in a Rugby Championship clash in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. The Boks have blown hot and cold this season, and consistency is paramount if they want to be contenders at 2019’s World Cup in Japan.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.