African bush a backdrop to safari holidays out of the ordinary
Combine spotting the Big Five with canoeing, cookery or painting
Safari chefs know just how to conjure up fabulous meals in remote locations.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.