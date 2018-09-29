Bay’s big Bok bash

For the Boks, nothing would be more fitting than to honour Mandela in the stadium named after him. And for tourism and the hospitality trade in the Bay, the influx of rugby fans is a huge spin-off.

The match starts at 5.05pm and the sellout 46,000-strong crowd have been asked to take their seats by 4pm, when there will be a special pre-match tribute to Madiba.

“I am always excited to come home,” Zwide-born Kolisi said.

“To be here is an honour and I always enjoy playing in Port Elizabeth. We understand how big this match is.

“However, the nice thing about this team is that we always focus the most on the game itself.

“If we can get a win it will make everything else even more special. “But the big thing for us is to ensure that we perform properly against Australia.”

Rugby fever has been raging in the Bay since the Boks arrived in the city last week. Stadium manager Mpho Mokonyama, of the Mandela Bay Development Agency, said with hotels and flights booked up, thousands will be bringing an electric atmosphere as the Boks attempt to stretch their unbeaten record to six matches at the venue.

Interest in the game peaked after the Boks pulled off a stunning upset win over the All Blacks in their last game in Wellington, New Zealand.

“We are playing at a stadium where we have a great track record and there are always good crowds,” Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

“I grew up close to Port Elizabeth [Despatch] so I know about the passion here and the great support.

The Boks want to reward that support with a win over Australia.” Assistant Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick, also born in Port Elizabeth, said the city had rolled out the red carpet for the Boks.