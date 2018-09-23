FASHION

Gallery: Nigerian designer for AFI Fashion Week

Deola Sagoe and her three daughters present ranges at Johannesburg shows

AFI Joburg Fashion Week 2018 runs from October 4 to 7 with Nigerian born designer Deola Sagoe and her three daughters presenting their labels Deola and CLAN on Day 2. Deola Sagoe, founder of the haute couture fashion house bearing her name, is an entrepreneurial success story. “African designers need to celebrate their cultural roots and fashion history in order to become globally competitive,” said Deola ahead of her visit to South Africa.

