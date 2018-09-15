Culture clash of note
Comedic chemistry treat for fans
A clash of culture and personality merges fittingly in a comedic new musical show that incorporates two of the Bay’s funniest stage personalities, guaranteeing Port Elizabeth’s theatre lovers a hilarious night out.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.