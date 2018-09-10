BOOKS

PE launch of Steinhoff book

Financial writer James-Brent Styan digs into SA's biggest corporate crash

Financial writer James-Brent Styan will visit Port Elizabeth next Monday, September 17, to discuss his book Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash. Fogarty’s Bookshop has invited Styan to speak at the GFI Art Gallery about his insights into the financial scandal that broke late last year. On 5 December 2017 the Steinhoff group was still worth R199-billion, but 24 hours later more than R160-billion of this fortune was wiped out.

