BOOKS
PE launch of Steinhoff book
Financial writer James-Brent Styan digs into SA's biggest corporate crash
Financial writer James-Brent Styan will visit Port Elizabeth next Monday, September 17, to discuss his book Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash. Fogarty’s Bookshop has invited Styan to speak at the GFI Art Gallery about his insights into the financial scandal that broke late last year. On 5 December 2017 the Steinhoff group was still worth R199-billion, but 24 hours later more than R160-billion of this fortune was wiped out.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.