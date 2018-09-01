Rhythms, flavours of Africa
Cultural experience a hit with Ironman visitors, writes Louise Liebenberg
Nelson Mandela Bay is hosting the hugely anticipated 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship – one of the world’s most gruelling competitions – on Saturday and Sunday, and this week some of the athletes got a taste of more than just our city’s excellent triathlon course.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.