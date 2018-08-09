Sbahle Mpisane is in a critical condition at a Durban hospital after being involved in a serious car crash on Victoria Embankment on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources within the emergency medical services have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Sbahle had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole. The vehicle overturned‚ leaving her trapped inside.

The TV personality and fitness fundi was apparently rushed to Netcare St Augustines Hospital where she's been treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was in a critical condition‚ sources said.

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics attended an accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment).

He said a critically injured woman was treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to city hospital.

However‚ Garrith would not be drawn into commenting on the identity of the woman.

Attempts to get additional comment from Sbahle's boyfriend and soccer star Itumeleng Khune‚ as well as‚ to reach a family spokesperson was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile‚ fans have filled social media with #PrayesForSbahle ever since pictures horrific pictures from the accident scene emerged.