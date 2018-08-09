Hot-on-the-heels of Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson lambasting organisers of the International Women in Media conference for "false advertising"‚ host Bonang Matheba has also pulled out of the event.

It was announced at a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon that Taraji‚ Halle Berry and Ashanti were headed to SA for the event‚ which was initially supposed to have been hosted by Bonang.

However‚ Taraji retweeted an advert shared by Bonang's management company C.S.A group on Twitter slamming the claims.

In an official statement shared on Twitter Bonang has distanced herself from the conference.

"Bonang Matheba will not be participating in the International Women in Media conference which is slated to take place in Johannesburg. This comes after it was revealed today at a press briefing that one of the announced keynote speakers‚ Ms Taraji P Henson is no longer participating‚" read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that Bonang was keen to host the conference because of its apparent "women's empowerment principles"‚ but because there has been no official response by the organisers to Taraji's allegations‚ Bonang decided to withdraw from it.