Lady Slipper adventure to raise funds for Kleinskool
Falcon Rock in Lady Slipper will be a hive of activity on Saturday from 8am to 8.30pm when the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber hosts Adventure 101: Explore The Unthinkable
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.