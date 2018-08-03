Can of Worms opening on Bay stage
East London indie rock band Can of Worms is at the Music Kitchen in Port Elizabeth on Friday and in St Francis Bay at the St Francis Brewing Company on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.