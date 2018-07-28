Celebration of arts
Event at Woodridge specially significant
The Eastern Cape’s Knock on Wood Arts Festival returns with an extensive lineup for lovers of the arts next week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.