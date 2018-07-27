i
WATCH LIVE | Longest lunar eclipse of the century graces SA's skies

If you don't want to brave the cold, you can watch the total eclipse of the moon here

By TimesLIVE - 27 July 2018

The longest “blood moon” eclipse this century.

That is what South Africans will see with the naked eye on Friday night when they gaze up at the stars on Friday night.

According to the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa (Assa)‚ it will be the longest lunar eclipse this century – and will last from 8.24pm to just after midnight the following morning.

A timeline of the lunar eclipse that will happen on July 27, 2018. Image: Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
Image: Astronomical Society of Southern Africa

