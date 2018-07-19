3 top moments from Project Runway that Twitter totes loved
South Africans are becoming more and more interested in high fashion and have found themselves coming back for more on the Mzansi version of Project Runway.
Tweeps have set up their own criteria of the fashion garments‚ their own panel of judges and‚ at times‚ they even have their own runway on Twitter. The show‚ which is relatively new‚ has awakened a love for fashion in many people. But fans also tune in for the entertainment and drama.
There were three main elements that saw #ProjectRunwaySA shoot up the trends list on Twitter.
1. Lerato's facial expressions were out of this world.
A moment for @leratokganyago’s reaction. Where are the bottoms, dear Excellent? #ProjectRunwaySA #behindtheseams pic.twitter.com/Y5wHjhKruH— Project Runway SA (@ProjectRunwaySA) July 17, 2018
@leratokganyago is so sweet though ☺️❤️ I enjoyed today’s episode 🔥🚀🚀🥂#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/Yn68O3bmgm— Fundisani Shandu (@King_Fundisani) July 17, 2018
2. Noni Gasa is still the fave to listen to and watch.
Twitter loves how timeless she she is.
Noni Gasa 💕 #WCW#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/5ZWfnKuP6z— Honeybellogirl (@honeybellogirl) July 18, 2018
Noni Gasa is very beautiful 😥, she looks & feels like a calming pill— ✽̤̈•Ramsey✽̤̈• (@RamseyS_Leutle) July 17, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/EBmshF1Mf3
3. But it was the contestants and their amazing designs and drama that stole the spotlight!
#ProjectRunwaySA Sandile is a true gentleman and professional. someone spill paint on my garment, i was gonna punch a b!tch pic.twitter.com/nYgNhMu0O5— 🇿🇦Maximum🇿🇦 (@Maximum_RSA) July 17, 2018
I'm still shook that @Miahsmayas has been eliminated #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/xF9o11fQZ2— L E F O K A (@_lefoka) July 17, 2018
Miahs: “ Going out second in the competition is not that bad...”— Jeandré Goliath (@Jeandre_Goliath) July 17, 2018
SA: Mmmmmmh #ProjectRunwaySA pic.twitter.com/floHvfDqpc
#ProjectRunwaySA but Sandile Mlambo though pic.twitter.com/rbmy4gs053— Nomangwane 💖 (@ThembelihleNom4) July 17, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA Kireshen was robbed second time in a row. ayi khona pic.twitter.com/217KcXYfMS— 🇿🇦Maximum🇿🇦 (@Maximum_RSA) July 17, 2018
#ProjectRunwaySA— Strings & Bling🔥💯 (@__palesa) July 17, 2018
What muti does this Kentse girl use.. pic.twitter.com/cLffSZBZTy