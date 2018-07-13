Gospel awards now set for Bay stage
Following a postponement earlier in the year, the Mpumakoloni International Gospel Music Awards (Mkigma) ceremony will now take place in August at the Feather Market Centre.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.