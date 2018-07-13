It’s a rainy day in the Bay and we couldn’t be happier.

While water restrictions have tightened in the metro, 13mm of rainfall was recorded at the Port Elizabeth Airport according to the Weather Guru’s Facebook page on Friday.

“The highlight of the rainfall measured this morning is the 10 mm measured at Joubertina.

“On and off rainfall for the rest of the morning, clearing in the afternoon,” the post read.

“Over the rest of the region, heavier rain expected over the Wild Coast today and tomorrow.

“Light snowfalls over the NW mountains (Sneeuberg, Lootsberg Cradock, Graaff-Reinet area) on Saturday.

“Snowfalls also expected over the southern Drakensberg,” Weather Guru said.