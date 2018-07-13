i
News

Rainy day in the Bay

By Herald Reporter - 13 July 2018
File picture.
File picture.
Image: Pixabay.com

It’s a rainy day in the Bay and we couldn’t be happier.

While water restrictions have tightened in the metro, 13mm of rainfall was recorded at the Port Elizabeth Airport according to the Weather Guru’s Facebook page on Friday.

“The highlight of the rainfall measured this morning is the 10 mm measured at Joubertina.

“On and off rainfall for the rest of the morning, clearing in the afternoon,” the post read.

“Over the rest of the region, heavier rain expected over the Wild Coast today and tomorrow.

“Light snowfalls over the NW mountains (Sneeuberg, Lootsberg Cradock, Graaff-Reinet area) on Saturday.

“Snowfalls also expected over the southern Drakensberg,” Weather Guru said.

Posted by Weather Guru on Thursday, 12 July 2018

Mayor Athol Trollip announced stricter water restrictions, effective immediately, earlier this week.

This comes as the level of dams supplying the Bay dropped to a dire 19.27%.

Trollip said measures had to be introduced immediately to prevent dam levels dropping even further.

Related Articles

Take responsibility for saving water

Part of the reason why the City of Cape Town avoided its so-called Day Zero was a heightened sense of social activism and extraordinary measures ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Trollip announces harsher water restrictions for Bay

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has announced harsher water restrictions, which will come into effect immediately.
News
1 day ago

Cold front to bring in chills

Temperatures across the Eastern Cape are expected to drop to the mid-teens from Friday as another cold front sweeps across the province, bringing ...
News
6 hours ago

Food price fears as dam levels fall

Doug Stern said if no rain fell in the near future, it would affect the economy drastically
News
2 days ago

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
'Thula and Wena are the names of my two dogs'- Four questions with the Princess ...

Most Read

X