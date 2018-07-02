After months of being unable to perform any of the tracks she released under Ambitiouz Entertainment after a contractual dispute‚ Fifi Cooper is finally a free agent‚ all thanks to the EFF and CIC Julius Malema who came to her rescue.

Fifi took to social media to express her gratitude after she and Ambitiouz apparently reached an out of court settlement.

"This warms my heart.. my life was over.. Thank you EFF for the help.. LOL Ambitiouz‚ hi." she said.

According to Sunday World‚ the rapper and her former record label reached an agreement‚ and now she plans to return to the music scene with a new album next month.

This after Fifi was slapped with an interdict by Ambitiouz that barred her from performing any material she created under their management or access to her original social media accounts.

Fifi thanked Julius and fans for their support‚ and announced that she would drop new album‚ titled Freedom.

"When Jesus say yes nobody can say no.. I would like to thank Julius Malema and EFF South Africa for helping me with the case. The war is almost over and I don’t really know how to thank Mr Malema. It’s been a very stressful year and I’m very happy the case is over now!! Now we can finally drop the album #Freedom."