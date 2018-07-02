Man hijacked in Seaview Road

A Port Elizabeth motorist was allegedly hijacked after stopping to assist a motorist whose car had supposedly broken down on the Old Seaview Road at about 10pm on Sunday.

According to police, the 51-year-old good Samaritan stopped next to the "broken down" Toyota Tazz, which was stationary on the side of the road with its hazard lights on, to offer assistance.

The motorist, who was driving a Hyundai Creta, was on his way home from supper when the incident happened.

Police have declined to name the man as he is the complainant in a hijacking.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the driver stopped to offer assistance near the intersection of Old Seaview and Seaview road when three men approached him.

The roads do not have streetlights and are pitch dark at night.

“The three men came up to the driver’s side window which was down for the driver to ask if they needed assistance.

"As the three men got closer to the Hyundai, they punched the driver and grabbed him.

"Before he could drive off, they pulled him out of the car and assaulted him.

"The suspects then fled in their Tazz and the man’s Hyundai," Labans said.

People who heard the commotion went to assist the man.

By about 2am on Sunday the Hyundai had been found abandoned and crashed into a tree nearby Butterfield Road.

“The driver sustained some cuts and bruises but was relatively unscathed.

"When the car was recovered nothing appeared to be missing. His laptop, cellphone and money were all inside the car," Labans added.

The car has since been impounded for forensic testing.

A case of hijacking is under investigation.