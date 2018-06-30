Property | spotlight on Fairview
Here’s what’s happening in property in the area
Many will know Fairview as a suburb that was demolished as a result of the Group Areas Act during the turbulent era of forced removals in apartheid South Africa. Though the former residents were forced to leave during what was a bitter period in the country’s history,many still treasure the memories of what was then a beloved suburb and home to proud, community driven and close-knit families.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.