EP young guns ‘the future’
Eastern Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan believes the players who have been chosen to represent EP at the upcoming Coca-Cola Craven Week are the future of rugby in the province. The EPRU boss was speaking at the capping ceremony of the teams that will represent the province at the prestigious week-long schoolboy rugby tournament to be hosted in Paarl which gets under way in little more than a week’s time.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.