EP young guns ‘the future’

Eastern Province Rugby Union president Andre Rademan believes the players who have been chosen to represent EP at the upcoming Coca-Cola Craven Week are the future of rugby in the province. The EPRU boss was speaking at the capping ceremony of the teams that will represent the province at the prestigious week-long schoolboy rugby tournament to be hosted in Paarl which gets under way in little more than a week’s time.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.