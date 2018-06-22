Connect returns to help musos
With the objective to provide a networking and learning platform for the local music community, “social entrepreneur” Masixole Ngesi returns with another instalment of The Come Up Connect. The event includes social interaction, discussion panels and seminars aimed at educating musicians about different industries to help develop their careers.
