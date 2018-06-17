Vine Time | World’s toughest wine competition

What’s in a name? Or, in the case of wine awards, what’s in a sticker? The green-and-gold Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show sticker on your bottle of wine has quite a story to tell – one of 977 wines that entered, tasted by nine judges over three intensive days to find 631 medal winners, of which just 40 achieved gold medals, and were whittled down even further to 23 winners of ‘best in class’ trophies.

