Suspect arrested after Booysen Park shooting incident

An attempted murder suspect was arrested within hours of a shooting incident in Booysen Park at the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened about about 5pm on Friday.

"The two victims were standing in a backyard in Nortjie Street when they noticed the two suspects walking in Japhta Street. Both suspects [both 21] are known to the victims," she said.

"One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and fired shots at a rival gang member's house. When the complainant shouted at them, shots were then fired in their direction. One victim was shot in his leg while the other escaped unscathed."

Members of Visible Gang Intervention Team "flooded the area in pursuit" and one of the suspects - a 38-year-old man - was arrested at his house in Vastrap four hours later.

He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on two charges of attempted murder on Monday.