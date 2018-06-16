The fine art of restoration
The conservation and restoration of artworks is a complicated task which requires concentration, patience and intense attention to detail among other artistic qualities. So learnt Weekend Post reporter Zamandulo Malonde at a walkabout with art restorers at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum this week Currently on show at the museum is the Here Today, Here Tomorrow exhibition, a collection of conserved and restored easel paintings, paper, stone and ceramic artworks.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.