The fine art of restoration

The conservation and restoration of artworks is a complicated task which requires concentration, patience and intense attention to detail among other artistic qualities. So learnt Weekend Post reporter Zamandulo Malonde at a walkabout with art restorers at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum this week Currently on show at the museum is the Here Today, Here Tomorrow exhibition, a collection of conserved and restored easel paintings, paper, stone and ceramic artworks.

