Ronaldo on fire in World Cup thriller

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo curled in a sizzling late free kick to strike the first hat-trick of the 2018 World Cup and grab his side a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Spain on Friday as the group B soccer blockbuster lived up to the hype.

Spain defender Nacho Fernandez tripped Ronaldo to give away a penalty in the fourth minute, which his Real Madrid teammate dispatched, but Diego Costa levelled for Spain in the 24th minute with a blistering strike.

Costa had tangled with opposing defender Pepe in the build-up to the goal, which was the first at a World Cup to be given after consultation with the video assistant referee.

But Ronaldo pulled the European champions ahead again right before half time with a shot that squeezed under David de Gea.

Costa clattered home another equaliser in the 55th while Nacho’s stunning first goal for his country three minutes later looked to have given Spain a galvanising victory two days after their preparations were thrown into disarray when coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked for agreeing to join Real Madrid behind the Spanish soccer federation’s back.

But Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in eight consecutive major international tournaments, yet again delivered on the big occasion with his expertly taken set-piece to level for the Euro 2016 winners and inflict more pain on Spain in a chaotic week for the 2010 world champions.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard says England manager Gareth Southgate has given the squad the confidence to play without fear ahead of their World Cup opener against Tunisia on Monday.

“Southgate has come in with the mentality to play with freedom, play without fear, and you will enjoy your time more,” Lingard said.

“So, as a group of players, that is what we are going to do – enjoy our football, play with no fear and play exciting football at the same time.

“Of course, we want to go all the way to the final, but we are going to take each game as it comes and prepare for each game as we normally do.”

The 25-year old said it had been easy to adapt to Southgate’s methods as he had worked with him at youth level.