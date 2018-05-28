Bay launch for Going memoir

Former television and radio broadcaster Tracy Going will be in Port Elizabeth next month to launch her memoir, Brutal Legacy.

Yokhuselo Haven and Soroptimist International Port Elizabeth are hosting the book launch at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive on Monday June 11.

In Brutal Legacy Going, a household name in South Africa in the 1990s, tells the story of her childhood in an alcoholic family, her rise in the media and how she faced abuse herself at the hands of her partner.

She was only 30 and had a small son in the 1990s when she started what seemed to be a fairy-tale romance with a man who appeared to be “Mr Perfect”. However, only a few months into the relationship he showed a violent, abusive personality and beat her up.

Going outlines how she had to dig deep to cope with the demands of seeking justice – her abuser was found guilty, fined and received a suspended sentence – while she today still lives with the psychological impact of the violence.

The launch will be at 6.30pm on June 11 and tickets cost R120 per person.

RSVP to Antonette, at finance@yokhuselo.co.za or Gail, at gailpatric@telkomsa.net.