Missing PE teen found unharmed

Police have found the teenage girl who has been dodging police for more than a month after she allegedly ran away from home.

Rosche Wesso, 14, was last seen on April 15 leaving her aunt’s home, dressed in pyjamas, in Windvogel.

On April 17, Wesso’s mother reported her missing to the police.

Since then, detectives have been searching for her.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Wesso was found at a house in Kuyga on Sunday morning.

“Between 8am and 9am community members from Jacksonville went to the address and found the teenager at the house of a friend.

"She was taken back home to family and will be referred to social workers for further counselling and assistance,” Naidu said.

Asked about the reason for her disappearance, Naidu said social workers would investigate the matter.

“She was found unharmed and in good health. The issues surrounding why she left, will have to be addressed by social workers,” she said.

This is the third case in a month where a minor left home without telling anyone where they were going. In all three cases, the teenagers were later found at the house of a friend or relative.

The worrying trend led to Naidu last week warning members of the public that should they assist runaways, they could face arrest if criminal intent was shown.