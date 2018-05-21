Nal’ibali trust to hold a Book Exchange Day

The Nal’ibali Trust is holding a Book Exchange Day across the country on Saturday with the theme #CatchmeReading and the Port Elizabeth venues in Zwide and Motherwell.

The NGO believes there is no substitute for books in the life of a child and this is why it is expanding on its reading-for-enjoyment campaign by starting this national book exchange project.

Literacy Mentors across the country will be hosting public book exchange events, where everyone is encouraged to bring and swap a book, enjoy storytelling and read-aloud sessions, and find out more about how they can read and share stories effectively with their children.

The book exchange focus in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro sees the public book exchange programme taking place at:

Tgwenyana Street 33 NU6 in Motherwell Circle, from 9 to 11am on Saturday,

The Zwide Library on Monday, May 28.

There also will be a book exchange at the Shixini Methodist Church in Willowvale in Vulandi Village on Saturday.

Nal’ibali is encouraging everyone to exchange books with each other, read a book or participate in an activity to encourage literacy.

The book exchange welcomes books of any variety; printed or handmade books for adults or children can be swapped. Those bringing books to exchange will receive a special sticker which can be placed on the inside cover. The sticker provides an opportunity for the previous owner to inscribe their name and location before passing it on.