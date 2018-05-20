Getting vocal over ‘language of wine’

Learning the language and vocabulary of wine – the terminology around its making as well as describing what’s experienced in the glass – is part of the pleasure of enjoying wine in all its diversity.

But, let’s face it, all that jargon and terminology can also be elitist, unnecessarily intimidating, tending to exclude the uninitiated, and often downright pretentious.

And, really, apart from the world’s super-tasters and expert noses, who can actually tell the difference, on taste or smell alone, between a white peach and a cling peach? And does it matter?

The point is to give someone who hasn’t tasted the wine yet an idea of what to expect in terms of how it tastes and feels, hopefully helping to answer the question of “will I like this?”

The whole endeavour can get so wrapped up in its own importance that it leaves the poor guy – or girl – just trying to choose a bottle to go with tonight’s braai no more enlightened than before reading the description.