Natural wonder on our doorstep

We headed for the lagoon and the boys were delighted to spot fish activity. They ran to dip their lines into the water and present their flies to the hunting fish.

The birdlife was incredible and we watched in fascination as a group of pied kingfishers hovered above the water before diving in for their catch and returning to their dramatic dead branch covered in seaweed that waved in the wind.

After cocktails, a delicious three-course dinner, a good night’s sleep and a huge breakfast, we waddled to the beach again, this time on a mission to hike to the Jacaranda shipwreck. The Jacaranda by all accounts looks amazing – a huge rusty hull of a boat which crashed in 1971 and is still visible during low tide.

Although the tide was on our side, the Wild Coast tricked us out of reaching the Jacaranda. It sabotaged us with a string of incredible things along the way and we got so side-tracked by photographing cows, fishing for cob in the muddy waves, climbing up the little waterfall that trickled straight onto the beach, saving the live octopus that has beached itself and collecting an incredibly heavy bottle of mineral-laden pitch black sand, that by the time we were supposed to turn back, we were still kilometres away from reaching the rusty wreck.

Our rumbling tummies beat our yearning to photograph a famous landmark and we turned back and thoroughly enjoyed our return hike to Trennerys, making it just in time to order another delicious poolside lunch before the kitchen closed.

It was at this point that I realised that I had lost my heart and it could have fallen anywhere along the 12km return hike making it impossible to find.

We ended our day with a sunset fish, this time kayaking up the river from the lagoon while Fish Eagles circled around us and shiny mullet leapt out of the water in front of our canoe.

All too soon it was our last night and we celebrated and commiserated with cocktails followed by a decadent huge, soft and succulent lamb shank each.

On our last morning, we headed off to Trevor’s Trails, a “must see” according to the delightfully friendly staff.

This involved piling into an open bakkie, trekking through a local village and across picturesque green hills, walking through a pristine forest and cramming onto a small motorboat before cruising between the most incredible little canyon called “The Gates” up to a series of waterfalls.

Here our tour guides swan-dived and back-flipped off a terrifyingly high rocky outcrop into the murky water below.