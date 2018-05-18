Student to present first solo concert

Nelson Mandela University music student Ntlantla Swana, 22, is marking her final year of studies with a solo concert, Stepping Stone, at the Barn Theatre at the PE Opera House next Wednesday.

The East London-born vocalist and multi-instrumentalist said music had played an important role in shaping her life.

“I feel music has played a major role in grooming me to be the person I am,” Swana said.

“I started singing when I was seven years old and learnt how to play the keyboard and the recorder.

“By the age of 10, I played the keyboard at church.

“When I was confident with my keyboard skills I then focused my attention on learning how to play the recorder and alto saxophone as part of my main instruments, while also playing the marimba, steel drums and singing in various school groups.”

Swana has performed on international stages and national festivals alongside Ringo Madlingozi, Vusi Nova, Caiphus Semenya, AKA and many other national stars.

“Late last year, I decided I wanted to end off my undergraduate studies with a bang and that is when the idea to have my first concert came. I wanted to do something big to launch my name.”

This year, Swana joined popular Nelson Mandela Bay a capella group Legato as its new leading lady.

While the concert is aimed at launching her name, Swana said she will still be a part of Legato.

The musician said she would be supported by an incredible backing band on the night of the concert, with “heavy giants such as Lawrence Matshiza and Mthokozisi Mabuza”.

“Siyasanga Koyo and Sizwe Yaze will also be performing with me on the night,” Swana said.

Admission is R100 and the May 23 show is from 6pm until 10pm.