Youth Run pulls big names

To mark youth month, Ikhamva Athletics Club and Nedbank Running Club will host the inaugural Youth Run at Kings Beach in Humewood on June 16.

With R31 750 in prize money up for grabs in the 10km, the event has already attracted the big names in roadrunning circles.

The men’s and women’s winners will each bag R8 000, while second place takes home R4 000 and third R2 500.

This year’s Freedom Run winner Namakoe Nkhasi (Central Gauteng) and one of South Africa’s famous athletics twins, Lebogang Phalula, have confirmed their participation.

The race will start and finish at Kings Beach, with the 10km starting at 7am and the 5km 10 minutes later.

Michael Mbambani of Ikhamva said at least 850 entries were expected.

“There are a couple of things we focus on. That is something we continuously do in terms of developing athletics,” he said.

“We are celebrating youth month through sport.

“The race is open to everyone and the fun run over 5km is a family walk, with kiddies welcome.

“The event is [a new one] not on the fixture list.

“But we are doing our best to get the word out there through social media and [other] platforms to market the race.

“Besides the top runners entered, we also have our own stars in Ntombesintu Mfunzi and Melikhaya Frans.”

Jan van Eeden, of Nedbank RC, said there was huge interest in walking, which was why it had been included.

“We are going to have proper walking judges for the walk.

“South Western Districts have indicated that their athletes will be coming to walk,” he said.

“Entries are open and will still be open on the morning of race day before the start.”