Have you ever listened to a song and felt like it’s transporting you somewhere?

That is exactly what ex Idols SA contestant Lloyiso’s rendition of Bamthathile will do to you in addition to all the goosebumps you are guaranteed to feel.

The man will leave you in your feels!

Lloyiso aka Loyiso Gijana‚ a Uitenhage high school pupil who stole the hearts of Mzansi when he entered the singing competition in 2016‚ has been keeping his name on many people’s lips by doing covers of songs.

When he uploaded his cover of Bamthathile by Sun-EL Musician featuring Mlindo The Vocalist‚ he reminded Mzansi of just how talented he is.

The song‚ which is about a man who has been heartbroken after his girl left him‚ is sung by Lloyiso with so much emotion‚ you might just cry.