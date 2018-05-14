First look at Khloe Kardashian's baby: 'She looks just like Tristan'
A month after giving birth to her first baby‚ Khloe Kardashian has given fans a first look of baby True.
She posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "Happy one month True."
As Khloe gave birth‚ videos of Tristan Thompson locking lips with several women went viral. At the time‚ sources told US gossip site‚ TMZ‚ that she was focussed on her child and wouldn't let anything take away from her happiness.
Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018
On Twitter she said that True looked just like her baby-daddy‚ Tristan.
While answering fan's questions‚ Khloe admitted that the hardest part of being a mom so far is breastfeeding.
Don’t be scared! You’ll do amazing!! Congratulations. Breast feeding is the hardest part of it all believe it or not 🤦🏼♀️ one day at a time— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018