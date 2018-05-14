Leisure

First look at Khloe Kardashian's baby: 'She looks just like Tristan'

By Jessica Levit - 14 May 2018

A month after giving birth to her first baby‚ Khloe Kardashian has given fans a first look of baby True.

She posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "Happy one month True."

💕Happy One Month True 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

As Khloe gave birth‚ videos of Tristan Thompson locking lips with several women went viral. At the time‚ sources told US gossip site‚ TMZ‚ that she was focussed on her child and wouldn't let anything take away from her happiness.

On Twitter she said that True looked just like her baby-daddy‚ Tristan.

While answering fan's questions‚ Khloe admitted that the hardest part of being a mom so far is breastfeeding.

