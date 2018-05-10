FASHION
Who stole the show at the Met gala?
Hollywood A-listers pulled out all the stops - well, except the Kardashians
Stars dressed to the nines to grace the red carpet under the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
Even though not everyone nailed the them‚ at least they still get points for effort. That time‚ back in Mzansi some of us can’t stick to an all-white theme for a friend’s braai. *sigh*
Anywho ... we have a couple of faves and we sure you loved their looks too.
CHADWICK TAKING US TO CHURCH 🙏🏽#MetGala pic.twitter.com/KMCjBaNfkp— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 7, 2018
The king of the whole thing had to be Chadwick Boseman.
What a king‚ what a show up outfit‚ what a come all the way through! He pulled up like a bishop/king and managed to rock the heaven out of that outfit! #WakandaForever
.@rihanna, #MetGala Co-Chair, has arrived on the red carpet. #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/Gi8QupIpoM— The Met (@metmuseum) May 7, 2018
Obvs RiRi was going to reign and rule‚ and boy did she queen all over that red carpet.
RiRi looked majestic in an outfit only she can successfully pull off. What an entire wow!
Empress JLo strikes again..... #MetGala pic.twitter.com/D3r4AEoCPb— 🇭🇹🥂Jessie Woo🥂🇭🇹 (@Jessiewoo_) May 8, 2018
When we say snatched for the gods we mean J Lo.
Guys... she snatched everything.
Blake Lively invented perfection.#MetGala pic.twitter.com/jhutVZX37y— (@JHerondaleW) May 8, 2018
Well, as did Blake Lively but here are some of the other amazing outfits that graced the red carpet.
BLAKE LIVELY, ARIANA GRANDE, & GIGI HADID WITH CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN 💫 #METGALA pic.twitter.com/BTT2lAJRb9— joseph ✨ (@stussyjoseph) May 8, 2018
Her hood is MADE IN INDIA agahajahd Brown Goddess everyone 👑💣 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BaN5aJMLAy— SambiT (@TheSambitsamaI) May 8, 2018
I would say Flawless but I'd be repeating myself because she's an Angel 😊😍😊 #METGala #MetHeavenlyBodies pic.twitter.com/zc2KeLtA5b— sᴜʙʟɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ (@innocitto) May 8, 2018
Well done to everybody except the Kardashians... they were uhm... we are used those looks. So boring!
#MetGALA : 0 creativity is the theme of 2018.— Shreyalligator. (@ShreyaKhalifa) May 8, 2018
Kardashian/ Jenner : pic.twitter.com/0696ssiTiO
But what a wow for everyone else. Really‚ it was amazing!