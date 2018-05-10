Who stole the show at the Met gala?

Hollywood A-listers pulled out all the stops for the annual Met Gala‚ which took place on Monday.

Stars dressed to the nines to grace the red carpet under the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Even though not everyone nailed the them‚ at least they still get points for effort. That time‚ back in Mzansi some of us can’t stick to an all-white theme for a friend’s braai. *sigh*

Anywho ... we have a couple of faves and we sure you loved their looks too.