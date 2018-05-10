Leisure

Who stole the show at the Met gala?

Hollywood A-listers pulled out all the stops - well, except the Kardashians

By Chrizelda Kekana - 10 May 2018

Hollywood A-listers pulled out all the stops for the annual Met Gala‚ which took place on Monday.

Stars dressed to the nines to grace the red carpet under the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Even though not everyone nailed the them‚ at least they still get points for effort. That time‚ back in Mzansi some of us can’t stick to an all-white theme for a friend’s braai. *sigh*

Anywho ... we have a couple of faves and we sure you loved their looks too.

The king of the whole thing had to be Chadwick Boseman.

What a king‚ what a show up outfit‚ what a come all the way through! He pulled up like a bishop/king and managed to rock the heaven out of that outfit! #WakandaForever

Obvs RiRi was going to reign and rule‚ and boy did she queen all over that red carpet.

RiRi looked majestic in an outfit only she can successfully pull off. What an entire wow!

When we say snatched for the gods we mean J Lo.

Guys... she snatched everything.

Well, as did Blake Lively but here are some of the other amazing outfits that graced the red carpet.

Well done to everybody except the Kardashians... they were uhm... we are used those looks. So boring!

But what a wow for everyone else. Really‚ it was amazing!

 

