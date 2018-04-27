Skinnerbek | Graduates top jazzy week in Bay

With graduation season having just come to an end, Skinnerbek wants to begin by honouring and congratulating all those who walked across stages for that special tap on the head.

While I wasn’t one of the graduands at any of the ceremonies, I did spot an Emile Naidu on the list of names and I couldn’t help but wonder if it’s Emile with the great voice. If so, I’m super impressed that he slays in all angles. Halala! to you brother.

While your gossip gal is a big fan of education milestones, parties still had to be attended.

On Sunday afternoon, I went to Ekupholeni Cocktail Lounge where Nosisi Mavela was performing. I must say it’s quite refreshing to be jamming to jazz on a Sunday afternoon; it takes away that anxiety that comes with the thought of the next day being a Monday. However, Skinners is never pleased with shows that do not start on time!

Mavela performed a few of her compositions – including Camagu, which had us all in good spirits – and did covers of other songs from various artists. On the note of good spirits, I recall one guy sitting next to me shedding a couple of tears and I couldn't help but wonder if it was as a result of the song or if he just had too much Savanna.

As expected, musicians like Wara Genre, Dumza Maswana, Black Tye and Mthokozisi Mabuza were at the Sunday Chillaz.

Skinners heard Maswana and Nosisi will be going abroad in August to showcase what PE is made of. Halala to that too!

Your girl’s jazzy week ended with the packed Temba Ncetani Trio’s performance at the Nelson Mandela South Campus auditorium on Wednesday, surrounded by the likes of MBDA’s Oyama Vanto and arts activist Bantu Mtshiselwa.

I don’t know whether the full house was as a result of the venue being in a student hub or if Ncetani is just an undisputed crowd-puller.

Skinners also discovered Ncetani is now studying music at the university. Hopefully we’ll be attending his graduation soon too, but no pressure.

Don’t say I told you this, but I heard Mtshiselwa is officially off the market as he ties the knot today. If you’re shocked you didn’t get an invite, don’t be mad, those do get lost in the mail and we all know PE’s quite windy.

Enjoy the long weekend. See you next week!