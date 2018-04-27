Hobie Beach murder suspect arrested

A suspect in the murder of a car guard at Hobie Beach earlier this week has been arrested.

Police spokesman warrant officer Alwin Labans said the man, who is also a known car guard in the area, was arrested at 7:30am on Friday.

"Detectives have been searching for the suspect since the incident happened. This morning, they did a search in the car park at Shark Rock Pier and located the man," he said.

Labans said that the motive for the murder remains unknown and detectives were still interrogating the suspect.

The man will appear in Port Elizabeth magistrate court on Monday.





