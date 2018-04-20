Rapper KO comes to Bay

From spectacularly directed music videos, inventive album artworks to trend-setting street wear, South African hip-hop artist KO’s comeback has seen him put his money where his mouth is.

And his Bay fans have an opportunity to get up close with the rapper when he performs at the Nelson Mandela University stadium on Freedom Day next Friday.

This performance will see “Mr Cashtime” – as he is fondly referred to by fans – perform tracks from his second album in Port Elizabeth for the first time.

To much anticipation from his legion of fans, the Mpumalanga rapper – real name Ntokozo Mdluli – last Friday released a music video of hit single Swagganova which he described as a play on “swag and being flamboyant”.

Swagganova is from the rapper’s second studio album Skhanda Republic 2 (SR2) which he released on his birthday, October 13, last year.

Since the release of SR2, which fans have celebrated and dubbed “the rebirth of the son of a gun”, KO has followed it up with various music videos – saying there were still more to come.

The Caracara hitmaker, whose trend-setting skill is not only limited to punchlines, re-launched his streetwear fashion line and renamed it Skhanda Republic. The label was formerly called “Cashtime”.

The album and streetwear line follow four years on from the rapper’s first album Skhanda Republic.

After the first album, KO’s record label, Cashtime Life, was hit by controversy and lost some of its artists. His personal life was also under a cloud after rumours involving his HIV status became the talk of the town.

As a result of the controversy, KO suffered depression and took a step back as he mulled over his second album.

“Looking at how I was vilified for other people’s careers and seeing some people turn their backs on me over misconceptions kind of devastated me, but I’m glad that I got through it.”

Gates at the Freedom Day Celebration (Grad Weekend Edition) show will open at 5pm.

Tickets are R30 at Madibaz Radio, and VIP table reservations can be made by contacting 082-607-7059.