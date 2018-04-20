Residents disrupt IDP meeting in Seaview

Yet another Integrated Development Plan (IDP) meeting was disrupted when residents of Ward 40 refused to listen to human settlements portfolio head Nqaba Bhanga last night.

While Bhanga attempted to start the business of the day and open the floor for the community to ask questions, some residents shouted they did not recognise him as he had not introduced himself.

A woman heckled him and said the ward was multilingual and he should speak in isiXhosa, Setswana, Shona and Zambian. He responded he would speak in all those languages.

Under a heavy police presence which included municipal security and the metro police, residents drowned out Bhanga with struggle songs and said they did not want to listen to him as he was not a resident of Ward 40.

Before the meeting at the Seaview Community Hall got under way, residents gathered in front of the entrance, refusing to sign the register as required to gain entry.

One resident, who did not want to reveal his name, shouted: “This is the sixth IDP meeting I’ve attended at this hall and I have never had to sign outside without the meeting having started. Why today all of a sudden. What’s changed?”

Eventually the group decided to sign under pseudonyms as one said: “A person’s name is a very expensive thing and signing your name away could even land you in jail.”