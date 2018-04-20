Premier Tuna Classic heads out in Bay today

It has been reported that the swimming prawns are in the Swartkops as well as the Kromme River at present. However, they have not started schooling yet as they often do. We observe with anticipation! Some fine grunter have also been caught in the Geelhout Boom tributary that feeds the Kromme. Generally, angling is above average at the moment.

There is great anticipation for the Tuna Classic, which starts today and is on the go this weekend.

The warm water is well within reach, which is a blessing too.

A number of boats have entered the competition, which is one of the premier events on the annual game fishing calendar in the country, attracting anglers from afar.

It is a big plus for the Bay and is hosted by Pedsac in the harbour.

There is much on offer for the public by way of entertainment and catering. The scale will be set for the return of the craft in the late afternoon, where the catches can be viewed.

Over the past 50 years, I have fished and have made many an observation on how things have changed on the angling front.

This is especially the case at the Swartkops, with the closure of the power station. A number of species are no longer caught in the river as a result.

On a day-to-day basis there is no stereotypical behaviour by creatures in the salt water.

No day is the same as the previous and each estuarine system is unique. There are many surprises for the observant who expect yearly patterns to be followed – which they are. However, there is no given! With today’s technology, the fish are under heavy pressure of exploitation by the fortune-seekers. I have noticed a large concentration of foreign boats off St Francis Bay and wonder how they are monitored, as I am sure they not all legally entitled to be in that zone.

There are many unanswered questions here regarding the allocation of fishing rights to foreign vessels when there are such great expectations from our local fishing communities. Many have been largely excluded after huge promises have been made.

Fishing at sea is a huge enterprise with great potential for poverty alleviation. The old saying, charity begins at home, should be the status quo before we squander that potential to other nations that are just profit-focussed, and will leave as soon as profits have been made and natural resources depleted.

On a happier note, what has always amazed me is how people take to angling and how they find their “groove”. Some take to the deep sea, while others to the rock and surf, or prefer to angle the estuaries.

I think it largely depends on one’s pocket as to where you fit in.

Then there’s the natural bait verses the artificial lure concept.

One thing is for sure: a bad day angling beats a good day at work!

However, the weather never falls into one’s plans, but rather has you planning the opportunity around it!

Early morning high tide at 7.01am tomorrow. The air temperature will peak at 24°C at about 2pm. A light easterly breeze will blow from the turn of the high tide throughout the day, turning light westerly at midnight and becoming southerly at noon on Sunday.