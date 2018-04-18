To trim or not to trim?

Moms often spend so much time on their kids they forget about themselves, so I thought today’s post should focus on the women behind the strollers, and more specifically, our hair.

I’m trying to grow my hair out after going very short, this means I am not keen on getting a trim unless absolutely necessary.

But how do you know if it is absolutely necessary? I asked my stylist Michelle Kritzinger, owner of Stylish Steppers, how I would know and she gave me a list of things to look out for.

YOU KNOW YOU NEED A TRIM:

Does your hair feel thin and dry?

My hair has never felt thin a day in its life, but I can definitely see that it’s looking a little lacklustre in the moisture department.

When it knots easily

This is what made me think I might need a trim. My hair tangles a lot just as a general rule, but lately I can see literal knots at the ends of my curls.

When you find split ends on your T-shirt and pillow

This takes me back to my chemical straightener days, with so many little pieces of hair found on my clothes. This is NOT a good look.

Trim after at least every second colour application

I don’t dye my hair often, so did not even realise the importance of trimming your hair to prevent damage from colour applications.

When you see that your blow-dry does not last as long

Another thing I did not know, I didn’t realise that when your hair goes “home” quickly (like frizzes or "poofs" up from straight stage), you might need a trim.

Highlights should be trimmed at least every eight weeks to avoid dry and brittle ends

Highlights can take a toll on your hair and it can show in your ends.



Natural girls (those who stay away from heat and chemicals like I do) can trim every eight to 12 weeks to keep curls kinky and defined.

If you have been a curly girl for a while, you know a quick trim can literally give you back your bounce.

With all my newfound knowledge I am pretty sure I need a trim, so I hope this checklist helps you decide whether to cut or not to cut.

PS: Find a stylist who knows the difference between a trim and “can you rid me of all my hair please”!