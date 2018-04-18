Just Ella Bella
To trim or not to trim?
Let's focus on ourselves for a change and, more specifically, on hair care
Moms often spend so much time on their kids they forget about themselves, so I thought today’s post should focus on the women behind the strollers, and more specifically, our hair.
I’m trying to grow my hair out after going very short, this means I am not keen on getting a trim unless absolutely necessary.
But how do you know if it is absolutely necessary? I asked my stylist Michelle Kritzinger, owner of Stylish Steppers, how I would know and she gave me a list of things to look out for.
YOU KNOW YOU NEED A TRIM:
- Does your hair feel thin and dry?
My hair has never felt thin a day in its life, but I can definitely see that it’s looking a little lacklustre in the moisture department.
- When it knots easily
This is what made me think I might need a trim. My hair tangles a lot just as a general rule, but lately I can see literal knots at the ends of my curls.
- When you find split ends on your T-shirt and pillow
This takes me back to my chemical straightener days, with so many little pieces of hair found on my clothes. This is NOT a good look.
- Trim after at least every second colour application
I don’t dye my hair often, so did not even realise the importance of trimming your hair to prevent damage from colour applications.
- When you see that your blow-dry does not last as long
Another thing I did not know, I didn’t realise that when your hair goes “home” quickly (like frizzes or "poofs" up from straight stage), you might need a trim.
- Highlights should be trimmed at least every eight weeks to avoid dry and brittle ends
Highlights can take a toll on your hair and it can show in your ends.
Natural girls (those who stay away from heat and chemicals like I do) can trim every eight to 12 weeks to keep curls kinky and defined.
If you have been a curly girl for a while, you know a quick trim can literally give you back your bounce.
With all my newfound knowledge I am pretty sure I need a trim, so I hope this checklist helps you decide whether to cut or not to cut.
PS: Find a stylist who knows the difference between a trim and “can you rid me of all my hair please”!