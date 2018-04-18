The parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises that is tasked with the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises has warned the Gupta brothers‚ Duduzane Zuma and former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni that their patience is running out.

MPs met on Tuesday to discuss steps to be taken against them for repeatedly failing to appear before the committee‚ even after summonses had been served.

On April 4‚ the Sheriff unsuccessfully attempted to serve the summonses on Ajay Gupta‚ Atul Gupta‚ Rajesh Gupta and Duduzane Zuma at their respective last-known places of residence.

The Sheriff did serve the summons on Myeni at her last known place of residence on the same day.

Despite this‚ Myeni failed to appear before the committee‚ read a statement issued on behalf of the chairperson of the inquiry‚ Zukiswa Rantho.

"The committee resolved to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request that legal advice be sought on alternative methods to serve summons on Messrs Gupta and Mr Zuma.

The committee will also request that the Speaker consider taking appropriate action against Ms Myeni in terms of the Powers‚ Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act."

The committee is planning to finalise its first report in May with the final draft being tabled in Parliament in mid-June.