Carey tells of bipolar battle

Mariah Carey has spoken out for the first time about her struggle with bioplar disorder in an exclusive interview with US People magazine.

The singer detailed how she was diagnosed in 2001 but refused to believe that she was ill.

She finally got proper treatment after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through”, the star said.

She has bipolar 11 disorder‚ which results in long periods of depression and hypomania.

“For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder.

“But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down.”

Carey said she was in therapy and was taking medication.

The singer said she was “in a good place” and was busy working on a new album‚ due for release later this year.