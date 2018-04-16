WATCH | Missing Ironman's family offer reward
The family of the Ironman competitor who disappeared in Port Elizabeth ahead of the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship have offered a reward to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts.
David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud, of Gabon, arrived in Port Elizabeth last Thursday and his wife Lydia realised at 1am the next day that he was missing.
Speaking through an interpreter on Monday morning, David’s brother Gael Bellet-Brissaud said the family was offering a R12,000 reward to anyone with “concrete” information.
He said they were speaking to French police to extend the search internationally.
David’s family started to arrive in the city – where police officials have deployed the K9 and dive units to search for him – on Sunday night.
His sister Vanessa Perret Bellet-Brissaud described him as “just an ordinary guy”.
“He doesn’t smoke or drink. He is not a man with enemies and he worked at the same forestry company for the last 15 years,” she said.
David was wearing a black Adidas hoodie top, blue jeans and takkies. He was also wearing a black necklace and a Garmin fitness tracker.
Anyone who may have seen Bellet-Brissaud or can provide any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083-380-3714 or Crime Stop 08600-10111 or SAPS Humewood on (041) 504-5019.