WATCH | Missing Ironman's family offer reward

The family of the Ironman competitor who disappeared in Port Elizabeth ahead of the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship have offered a reward to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts.

David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud, of Gabon, arrived in Port Elizabeth last Thursday and his wife Lydia realised at 1am the next day that he was missing.

Speaking through an interpreter on Monday morning, David’s brother Gael Bellet-Brissaud said the family was offering a R12,000 reward to anyone with “concrete” information.

He said they were speaking to French police to extend the search internationally.