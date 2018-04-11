Warm up with a lamb curry

As the weather in the Eastern Cape cools down ahead of winter, thoughts turn to warmer food such as curry.

In Curry, freelance food and culture journalist Ishay Govender-Ypma has written a gorgeous recipe book containing stories and recipes from across South Africa.

As the title suggests, the 90 or so recipes are for curries and they range from subtle to strong, mild to fiery across ingredients including seafood, lamb, beef, tripe and even goat.

Ishay explores the fascinating story of this favourite South African dish and through her travels and conversations with more than 60 cooks and food experts, threads together the aromatic flavours behind this dish in this country.