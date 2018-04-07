Shamwari Game Reserve, 75km outside Port Elizabeth, offers a luxury safari experience and has plenty of activities to keep children entertained. You can visit Shamwari as a day visitor, but it’s best to book in and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in comfort.

Five-star Kichaka Private Game Lodge near Grahamstown is an ideal location from which to enjoy the wonders of the Big Five in luxury. Large terraces provide an incredible viewing deck from which to witness game on the banks of a waterhole, with spacious luxury chalets ensuring you have a variety of creature comforts, such as plunge pools and Wi-Fi.

Samara Private Game Reserve, at the end of the Garden Route – just 40 minutes from the historical town of Graaff-Reinet – is another good option.

The most luxurious element to this five-star reserve is its exclusivity. With only two Karoo farmhouse lodges sleeping no more than 30 people, you will feel like you have the 28,000ha reserve and its mountain surrounds all to yourself.