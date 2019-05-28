PE movies screen at the Boardwalk

A crop of young Port Elizabeth filmmakers will be screening their short films this week at NuMetro cinema at the Boardwalk as part of the first Lavuth’iBhayi Film Festival.

The Media Workshop, in association with MICT Seta and the NFVF, will be hosting the collection of short films on Thursday, May 30 in two sessions, from noon to 1.30pm and again from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Each session will include a chance to ask the producers and directors questions about the creative process that went into making the films.

The theme of the festival is “All is Not What it Seems” and each screening consists of five short films which are a mix of comedy, suspense and drama. The films are:

White Lies, directed by Che Keet and written by Andile Mncube;

Son of a Gun, directed by Aviwe Makapela and written by Gcinashe Baruza;

Explosive Lies, directed by Olwethu Manzi and written by Suliwe Sihlwayi;

Happy Hour, directed by Andile Mncube and written by Che Keet;

Sketchy, directed by Jason Forsdick and Bertus Mellet, and written by Mbulelo Somyali.

Internationally renowned South African director David Lister acted as mentor during the making of the short film collection. He is best known for his work with Leon Schuster on Oh Shucks! Here Comes UNTAG and Panic Mechanic.

Local acting talent featured in the films, includes celebrated thespian Xabiso Zweni, who has just returned from directing a stage production in Germany. Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Hanabe also stars in one of the short films.

Makapela, the director of Son of a Gun, explains that Lavuth’ iBhayi translates to “Port Elizabeth is on fire”.

The name of the festival was chosen to represent the creative spark that this festival intends to ignite in the city.

Sihlwayi, who wrote Explosive Lies and produced Sketchy, said, “It’s a transforming and uplifting experience to see the film, which is like a baby to me, actually coming to life.”

The Lavuth’iBhayi Film Festival is open to all, and will also be attended by various local industry insiders.

Tickets cost R50 and R30 for students. For ticket inquiries contact The Media Workshop, 041-582-2830 or 079-516-8623. Tickets will also be sold at the door.