Priory Fair marks 30 years with 30 days of fun

One of Port Elizabeth’s most popular school fairs celebrates three decades of existence this year with a “30 years in 30 days” calendar of events and entertainment leading up to a fun-filled day for the whole family at the Priory Fair on Saturday May 25.

From a fundraising raffle with a few stalls to make it a social event in 1989, the Priory Fair has grown to become an annual highlight on the city calendar, attracting 15,000-strong crowds to its festive beer tent, fun activities for all ages, and wide array of food and craft stalls.

“Thirty years makes the Priory Fair one of PE’s longest-running school fairs and so to celebrate this milestone, this year we have an array of family-oriented events for the public, parents and scholars running over 30 days,” fair convener Phrosné Phillips said.

Saturday May 11 takes it all back to the era of glitz and big hair with an ’80s disco in the school hall from 7-11pm. Along with favourite ’80s tunes, the evening includes food stalls, a photobooth and prizes for the best-dressed under the disco mirror ball.

International Day of the Family will be celebrated on Wednesday May 15 with a Baakens Food Truck event inviting families to have supper picnic-style on the school common with an array of global foods, waffles, ice-cream, and a craft beer and gin bar, from 4-8pm.

The highlight of the celebrations is the Priory Fair on Saturday May 25, a jam-packed day of entertainment including the popular dog show with plenty of prizes, a visit from the SAPS Mounted Unit and a mounted games event, live music and demonstrations of dance and martial arts.

Potjiekos teams will be firing up their pots from early morning, competing for best food, best table, best dressed and team spirit prizes, and fair-goers can buy their tasty creations at 1pm after the judging.

In the meantime, there will be much to fill hungry tummies at the cake stall, Indian and Chinese food stalls, along with breakfast for the early-risers, burgers, pancakes, ice-cream, a tea garden, and the ever-popular braai stand alongside the other stalwart of the Fair, the beer tent with music and sport on the big screens throughout the day.

There’s plenty to keep the younger set entertained, with kids’ activities like the funfair, pony rides, paintball, bubble soccer, a giant inflatable park, pedal go-carts, a soft play area, and face-painting.

For the treasure-hunters, there’s always a wide array of books on offer, as well as bargains to be found on the white elephant stall, alongside stalls selling clothing, jewellery, pet products, and arts and crafts.

Entry to the fair is free, and parking is available on the school grounds and surrounding area.

A Park ’n’ Ride shuttle at R30 return will be available from the Fountain Vineyard Church in nearby Newcombe Avenue.

Contact the school on 041-396-2800 for more information or visit www.priory.co.za