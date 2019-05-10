Mmusi Maimane not worried about his job despite poor election performance

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he is not worried that the DA's failure to significantly increase its support in this year's elections will cost him his party position.

Speaking to journalists at the IEC results centre in Pretoria, Maimane said the 2019 general election was "not an internal DA popularity contest".

Maimane said he was confident he would remain DA leader until the party's next national congress in 2021.

