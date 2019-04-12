Guy Buttery will play in East London, Port Elizabeth this weekend

Eastern Cape fans of renowned musician Guy Buttery will get to watch him perform live as part of his nationwide SA tour.

Buttery kicked off 2019 with concerts throughout the US and Brazil and returns home for his first nationwide solo tour in several years.

The multi-award winning artist is taking the Intramural Encounters tour to 15 venues across SA, including East London’s Legends Showcase on Friday April 12 and Port Elizabeth’s Art on Target on Saturday April 13.

“It being a nationwide solo tour, I’ll be showcasing some new material from an upcoming record, hauling out a bunch of unheard pieces from previous albums as well as some unrecorded new tunes,” Buttery said.

“As always, I intend to play different sets at each concert to keep it fresh for the audience as well as myself.”

Buttery has worked on a collaboration with Indian-born vocalist and sitar player Kanada Narahari.

“We recorded more than 15 hours of music, some structured and some improvised, and then invited a bunch of incredible guests to colour up some tracks.

“We are hoping to have this out mid-year.

“Another production almost ready for release is an EP with a fantastic marimba band from the North-West Province which will include a few re-mixes from around the world.”

The Eastern Cape shows start at 7 for 7.30pm.